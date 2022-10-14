11.66% volatility in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.65, up 2.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.695 and dropped to $0.6452 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $12.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.70%. With a float of $17.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 7.58%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2018, the company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.59

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The latest stats from [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.97 million was inferior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6949. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7199. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6451, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6203. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5953.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.00 million, the company has a total of 7,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,560 K while annual income is -55,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.