-14.77% percent quarterly performance for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock priced at $364.91, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $410.725 and dropped to $363.1501 before settling in for the closing price of $398.33. ASML’s price has ranged from $394.01 to $881.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.10%. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

The firm has a total of 32627 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASML Holding N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 4.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.77.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 18.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $488.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $572.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $423.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $440.67. The third major resistance level sits at $470.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $375.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $345.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $327.88.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 178.68 billion, the company has a total of 409,777K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,019 M while annual income is 6,960 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,787 M while its latest quarter income was 1,503 M.