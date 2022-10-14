9.28% volatility in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 13, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) trading session started at the price of $0.337, that was 4.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3892 and dropped to $0.3327 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. A 52-week range for IMPP has been $0.26 – $9.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Petroleum Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) saw its 5-day average volume 5.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 31.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0015. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4012 in the near term. At $0.4235, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4577. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3447, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3105. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2882.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are 142,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.85 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -3,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,350 K while its last quarter net income were 90 K.