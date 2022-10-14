A look at MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) stock priced at $64.60, up 7.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.3342 and dropped to $63.7751 before settling in for the closing price of $65.53. MTZ’s price has ranged from $62.36 to $104.21 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.50%. With a float of $57.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of +5.69, and the pretax margin is +5.41.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of MasTec Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 14.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MasTec Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Looking closely at MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 26.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.39. However, in the short run, MasTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.40. Second resistance stands at $74.65. The third major resistance level sits at $78.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.29.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.46 billion, the company has a total of 75,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,952 M while annual income is 328,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,302 M while its latest quarter income was 16,210 K.