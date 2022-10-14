A major move is in the offing as Versus Systems Inc. (VS) market cap hits 4.74 million

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1915, soaring 13.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2589 and dropped to $0.1915 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, VS’s price has moved between $0.17 and $4.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -79.90%. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.71 million.

The firm has a total of 6 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Versus Systems Inc., VS], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3109, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9510. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2648. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2955. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3322. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1974, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1607. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1300.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.74 million based on 15,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 770 K and income totals -17,850 K. The company made 250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.