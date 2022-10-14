A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) with a beta value of 1.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) stock priced at $47.53, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.39 and dropped to $46.58 before settling in for the closing price of $49.13. AOS’s price has ranged from $48.10 to $86.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.40%. With a float of $127.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +17.25, and the pretax margin is +17.68.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of A. O. Smith Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 119,140. In this transaction SVP – Global Operations of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $59.57, taking the stock ownership to the 5,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director bought 3,925 for $69.87, making the entire transaction worth $274,240. This insider now owns 7,425 shares in total.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are A. O. Smith Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Looking closely at A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.08. However, in the short run, A. O. Smith Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.97. Second resistance stands at $51.09. The third major resistance level sits at $52.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.35.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.74 billion, the company has a total of 154,448K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,539 M while annual income is 487,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 965,900 K while its latest quarter income was 126,200 K.