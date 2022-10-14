ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 115,070 K

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $8.22, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.735 and dropped to $8.05 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has traded in a range of $6.10-$22.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.40%. With a float of $113.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.95 in the near term. At $9.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.58.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 157,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 358,440 K in contrast with the sum of -78,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 115,070 K and last quarter income was -24,520 K.