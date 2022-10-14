American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 13, 2022, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) opened at $123.48, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.48 and dropped to $122.77 before settling in for the closing price of $126.01. Price fluctuations for AWK have ranged from $125.03 to $189.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.10% at the time writing. With a float of $180.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +41.73.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +32.14 while generating a return on equity of 18.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.38 in the near term. At $133.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $138.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.96.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

There are currently 181,786K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,930 M according to its annual income of 1,263 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 937,000 K and its income totaled 218,000 K.