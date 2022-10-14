Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) average volume reaches $1.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 13, 2022, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) opened at $14.79, higher 2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.495 and dropped to $14.54 before settling in for the closing price of $15.03. Price fluctuations for APLE have ranged from $13.79 to $18.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.70% at the time writing. With a float of $213.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 81,047. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.21, taking the stock ownership to the 493,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 613 for $16.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,995. This insider now owns 4,198 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Looking closely at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. However, in the short run, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.76. Second resistance stands at $16.10. The third major resistance level sits at $16.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

There are currently 228,878K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 933,870 K according to its annual income of 18,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 337,670 K and its income totaled 65,340 K.