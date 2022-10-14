Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 13, 2022, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) trading session started at the price of $20.68, that was 5.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.97 and dropped to $20.44 before settling in for the closing price of $20.87. A 52-week range for ASB has been $17.45 – $25.78.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $146.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Associated Banc-Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 81,407. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $20.35, taking the stock ownership to the 48,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $19.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,852. This insider now owns 8,000 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.97. The third major resistance level sits at $23.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.39.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are 150,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.40 billion. As of now, sales total 1,131 M while income totals 350,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 312,450 K while its last quarter net income were 86,820 K.