BlackBerry Limited (BB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.05 million

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $4.02. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.31 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. Over the past 52 weeks, BB has traded in a range of $4.11-$12.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -11.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.10%. With a float of $567.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3325 employees.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,040. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 7,805 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 242,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $36,038. This insider now owns 79,642 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Looking closely at BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days average volume was 8.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $4.52. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.58 billion has total of 577,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 718,000 K in contrast with the sum of 12,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 168,000 K and last quarter income was -54,000 K.