Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) average volume reaches $1.18M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.62, soaring 3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.95 and dropped to $59.195 before settling in for the closing price of $60.68. Within the past 52 weeks, BRO’s price has moved between $52.91 and $74.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $235.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.20 million.

The firm has a total of 12023 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.99, operating margin of +31.67, and the pretax margin is +25.00.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $58.90, making the entire transaction worth $294,500. This insider now owns 359,603 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.82 while generating a return on equity of 14.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.32. The third major resistance level sits at $67.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.43.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.08 billion based on 282,454K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,051 M and income totals 587,100 K. The company made 839,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 145,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.