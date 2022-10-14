Can I-Mab’s (IMAB) drop of -10.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) stock priced at $3.40, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. IMAB’s price has ranged from $3.30 to $70.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -545.60%. With a float of $81.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of -2353.06, and the pretax margin is -2234.35.

I-Mab (IMAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2648.70 while generating a return on equity of -45.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -545.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are I-Mab’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.65 in the near term. At $3.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.28. The third support level lies at $3.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 314.98 million, the company has a total of 83,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,810 K while annual income is -365,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,543 M while its latest quarter income was 1,042 M.