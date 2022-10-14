Can SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) drop of -7.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.50, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.09 and dropped to $13.18 before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. Within the past 52 weeks, SSRM’s price has moved between $12.86 and $24.58.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.20%. With a float of $205.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.60 million.

In an organization with 2429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.79, operating margin of +31.95, and the pretax margin is +28.13.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 76,464. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,400 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 135,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s EVP, Growth and Innovation sold 1,049 for $14.93, making the entire transaction worth $15,662. This insider now owns 17,681 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 10.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.97. However, in the short run, SSR Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.29. Second resistance stands at $14.64. The third major resistance level sits at $15.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. The third support level lies at $12.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 206,587K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,474 M and income totals 368,080 K. The company made 319,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 58,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.