Can Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) drop of -0.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

October 13, 2022, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) trading session started at the price of $38.47, that was 4.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.095 and dropped to $38.01 before settling in for the closing price of $39.02. A 52-week range for SNV has been $34.15 – $54.40.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.90%. With a float of $143.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.33 million.

In an organization with 5005 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synovus Financial Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 41,380. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.38, taking the stock ownership to the 31,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for $42.73, making the entire transaction worth $85,460. This insider now owns 29,196 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +36.12 while generating a return on equity of 14.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 66.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.74. However, in the short run, Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.01. Second resistance stands at $43.10. The third major resistance level sits at $45.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.93. The third support level lies at $35.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

There are 145,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.09 billion. As of now, sales total 2,103 M while income totals 760,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 551,040 K while its last quarter net income were 178,050 K.