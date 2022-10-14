Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,213 M

October 13, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $5.95, that was 3.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.565 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $6.27. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $30.36.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.79 in the near term. At $7.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.20.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 635.77 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.