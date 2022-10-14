Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) plunged -10.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 13, 2022, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) opened at $0.209, lower -10.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.215 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for CCNC have ranged from $0.14 to $1.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.00% at the time writing. With a float of $28.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 257.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6500. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2165 in the near term. At $0.2283, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2415. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1915, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1783. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1665.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

There are currently 46,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,030 K according to its annual income of -26,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,370 K.