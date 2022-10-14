Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) plunged -2.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.18, plunging -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $0.16 and $4.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $18.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 29.16%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3035, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4693. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2580. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0880. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0100.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.86 million based on 26,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,960 K. The company made 13,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.