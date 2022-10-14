Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) plunged -2.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.18, plunging -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $0.16 and $4.72.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $18.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates
Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 29.16%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions
This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89
Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)
The latest stats from [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.
During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3035, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4693. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2580. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0880. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0100.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats
Market capitalization of the company is 4.86 million based on 26,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,960 K. The company made 13,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.