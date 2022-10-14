Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 13, 2022, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) trading session started at the price of $11.59, that was 10.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.08 and dropped to $11.03 before settling in for the closing price of $10.79. A 52-week range for DCT has been $10.55 – $46.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.60%. With a float of $96.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1653 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.91, operating margin of -5.79, and the pretax margin is -5.77.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 50,103. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 3,516 shares at a rate of $14.25, taking the stock ownership to the 76,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $16.66, making the entire transaction worth $49,980. This insider now owns 137,393 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.50 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3254.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

The latest stats from [Duck Creek Technologies Inc., DCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.74. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.24.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

There are 132,571K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.63 billion. As of now, sales total 260,350 K while income totals -16,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 72,360 K while its last quarter net income were -5,760 K.