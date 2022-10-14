Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.06% last month.

On October 13, 2022, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) opened at $12.28, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.13 and dropped to $11.96 before settling in for the closing price of $12.92. Price fluctuations for FRSH have ranged from $10.51 to $53.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.70% at the time writing. With a float of $138.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 60,166. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 16,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 439,708 for $14.66, making the entire transaction worth $6,446,119. This insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The latest stats from [Freshworks Inc., FRSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was inferior to 2.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.86. The third major resistance level sits at $14.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.52. The third support level lies at $11.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are currently 286,292K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 371,020 K according to its annual income of -192,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 121,430 K and its income totaled -69,750 K.