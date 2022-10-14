Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.93, soaring 3.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.575 and dropped to $9.82 before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. Within the past 52 weeks, GNL’s price has moved between $10.04 and $16.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 12.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -121.50%. With a float of $103.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.37, operating margin of +32.61, and the pretax margin is +5.99.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Global Net Lease Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.00 while generating a return on equity of 0.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -121.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Global Net Lease Inc.’s (GNL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $11.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.30.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.12 billion based on 103,688K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,230 K and income totals 11,370 K. The company made 95,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -720 K in sales during its previous quarter.