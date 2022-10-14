Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) volume exceeds 10.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $0.2143, down -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.216 and dropped to $0.2025 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.14.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 26.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.00%. With a float of $465.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $497.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 559 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 5.86%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

The latest stats from [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.51 million was superior to 6.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4980, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7629. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2155. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2225. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2290. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2020, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1955. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1885.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.79 million has total of 497,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,080 K in contrast with the sum of -256,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,200 K and last quarter income was -37,770 K.