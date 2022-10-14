Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 397,820 K

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $40.94, soaring 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.60 and dropped to $40.665 before settling in for the closing price of $41.79. Within the past 52 weeks, IART’s price has moved between $41.62 and $74.98.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.90%. With a float of $72.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.12, operating margin of +16.84, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 65,020. In this transaction Executive Vice President &CHRO of this company sold 1,165 shares at a rate of $55.81, taking the stock ownership to the 17,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $55.78, making the entire transaction worth $446,266. This insider now owns 40,825 shares in total.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 10.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (IART) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.28 in the near term. At $45.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.42.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.69 billion based on 83,504K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,542 M and income totals 169,080 K. The company made 397,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.