Investors finally get a glimpse of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) volume hitting the figure of 6.93 million.

October 13, 2022, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) trading session started at the price of $5.86, that was -2.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.015 and dropped to $5.49 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. A 52-week range for YMM has been $4.12 – $17.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -87.70%. With a float of $921.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7103 employees.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.17 in the near term. At $6.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. The third support level lies at $5.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,085,846K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.31 billion. As of now, sales total 730,790 K while income totals -573,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 249,330 K while its last quarter net income were 1,700 K.