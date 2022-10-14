Investors finally get a glimpse of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) volume hitting the figure of 1.41 million.

On October 13, 2022, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) opened at $45.15, higher 1.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.13 and dropped to $44.525 before settling in for the closing price of $47.41. Price fluctuations for LSCC have ranged from $43.41 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.20% at the time writing. With a float of $134.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 856 employees.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 450,134. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $50.01, taking the stock ownership to the 97,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP, Mfg Ops sold 4,790 for $51.91, making the entire transaction worth $248,666. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.14 in the near term. At $51.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.73. The third support level lies at $40.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

There are currently 137,317K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 515,330 K according to its annual income of 95,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,370 K and its income totaled 44,530 K.