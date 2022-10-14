Investors finally get a glimpse of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume hitting the figure of 57.16 million.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.2379, down -2.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.247 and dropped to $0.2252 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%. With a float of $361.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 73.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 85.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5669. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2497 in the near term. At $0.2593, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2715. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2157. The third support level lies at $0.2061 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 132.55 million, the company has a total of 509,294K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -59,472 K.