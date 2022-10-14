Investors finally get a glimpse of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) volume hitting the figure of 1.2 million.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock priced at $1.82, down -5.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.755 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. RGTI’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $12.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.40%. With a float of $110.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 14,640. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $1.83, taking the stock ownership to the 67,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $2.33, making the entire transaction worth $18,640. This insider now owns 67,436 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rigetti Computing Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1212, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1683. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8483 in the near term. At $1.9067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. The third support level lies at $1.6383 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 219.81 million, the company has a total of 118,244K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,543 K while annual income is -220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,130 K while its latest quarter income was -9,970 K.