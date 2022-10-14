Investors must take note of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) performance last week, which was -10.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $63.06, up 3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.20 and dropped to $62.32 before settling in for the closing price of $64.11. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $62.62-$145.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52045 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.51) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.60% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

The latest stats from [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.52 million was superior to 12.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.26. The third major resistance level sits at $78.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.50. The third support level lies at $54.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 353.92 billion has total of 5,186,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,225 M in contrast with the sum of 21,354 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,161 M and last quarter income was 8,059 M.