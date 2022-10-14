IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last year’s performance of -43.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock priced at $4.78, up 2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. IONQ’s price has ranged from $4.16 to $35.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -76.80%. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 97 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 30.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 172.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.05 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.36 in the near term. At $5.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.32.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.10 billion, the company has a total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -106,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,610 K while its latest quarter income was -1,650 K.