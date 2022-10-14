KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) last year’s performance of 9.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 13, 2022, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) opened at $24.31, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.40 and dropped to $24.29 before settling in for the closing price of $24.33. Price fluctuations for KNBE have ranged from $13.78 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -592.30% at the time writing. With a float of $76.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1366 employees.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 167,010. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,260 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 11,616 for $21.24, making the entire transaction worth $246,748. This insider now owns 11,812 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Looking closely at KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), its last 5-days average volume was 6.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.97. However, in the short run, KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.42. Second resistance stands at $24.47. The third major resistance level sits at $24.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.20.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

There are currently 174,696K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 246,300 K according to its annual income of -11,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,760 K and its income totaled 3,350 K.