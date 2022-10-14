Last month’s performance of -28.95% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is certainly impressive

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $11.76, down -4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.24 before settling in for the closing price of $11.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has traded in a range of $6.14-$23.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -827.70%. With a float of $172.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 847 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 240,508. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $12.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,187,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 6,955,994 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $101,627,072. This insider now owns 60,993,323 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.72 in the near term. At $12.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.81. The third support level lies at $10.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.20 billion has total of 187,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,168 M in contrast with the sum of -195,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,470 K and last quarter income was -11,580 K.