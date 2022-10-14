Last month’s performance of -35.58% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) stock priced at $4.99, down -1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.14 and dropped to $4.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.13. PSNY’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $16.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -107.80%. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 13.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.19 in the near term. At $5.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.51 billion, the company has a total of 100,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,337 M while annual income is -81,940 K.