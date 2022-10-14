Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) stock priced at $5.00, up 7.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.57 and dropped to $4.99 before settling in for the closing price of $5.15. EGY’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 267.00%. With a float of $57.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.92 million.

The firm has a total of 117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 193,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $5.53, taking the stock ownership to the 332,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CAO & Controller sold 6,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $34,980. This insider now owns 66,073 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58 and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], we can find that recorded value of 4.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.95. The third major resistance level sits at $6.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.60.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 362.07 million, the company has a total of 59,068K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 199,080 K while annual income is 81,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,990 K while its latest quarter income was 15,100 K.