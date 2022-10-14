Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) to new highs

On October 13, 2022, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) opened at $1.28, lower -2.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.2599 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for XERS have ranged from $1.25 to $3.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 115.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $132.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.53 million.

The firm has a total of 294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.44, operating margin of -212.66, and the pretax margin is -247.48.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 140,380. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,508,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 11,228 for $2.42, making the entire transaction worth $27,158. This insider now owns 569,780 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -247.48 while generating a return on equity of -190.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., XERS], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6776, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0465. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4834. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5468. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2266, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1632. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0665.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

There are currently 135,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 184.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,590 K according to its annual income of -122,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,310 K and its income totaled -26,190 K.