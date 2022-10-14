Lilium N.V. (LILM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -20.75%

October 13, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) trading session started at the price of $1.70, that was -3.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. A 52-week range for LILM has been $1.67 – $10.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.10%. With a float of $52.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lilium N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 64.45%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lilium N.V. (LILM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3999. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7600 in the near term. At $1.8400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. The third support level lies at $1.4600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are 288,457K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 487.97 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -486,290 K.