Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) soared 1.83 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 13, 2022, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) opened at $4.83, higher 1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.04 and dropped to $4.775 before settling in for the closing price of $4.93. Price fluctuations for NTCO have ranged from $4.66 to $16.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -207.10% at the time writing. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.37. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.11. Second resistance stands at $5.21. The third major resistance level sits at $5.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.59.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

There are currently 691,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,443 M according to its annual income of 194,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,768 M and its income totaled -155,800 K.