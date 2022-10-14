No matter how cynical the overall market is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) performance over the last week is recorded -13.26%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.13, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.23 and dropped to $15.08 before settling in for the closing price of $15.65. Within the past 52 weeks, ACAD’s price has moved between $12.24 and $28.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 94.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.60%. With a float of $161.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,695. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 653 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CEO sold 5,483 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,691. This insider now owns 75,875 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Looking closely at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 48.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.61. However, in the short run, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.57. Second resistance stands at $16.97. The third major resistance level sits at $17.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.99 billion based on 161,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 484,150 K and income totals -167,870 K. The company made 134,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.