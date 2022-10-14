No matter how cynical the overall market is, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) performance over the last week is recorded -3.07%

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $4.14, down -5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.185 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.61-$10.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $345.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.27 million.

The firm has a total of 1124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 51,242. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 11,515 shares at a rate of $4.45, taking the stock ownership to the 122,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 50,428 for $4.25, making the entire transaction worth $214,319. This insider now owns 256,658 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 39.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 6.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.28. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.83.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 billion has total of 607,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -180,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -49,574 K.