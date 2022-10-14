No matter how cynical the overall market is, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) performance over the last week is recorded -3.44%

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.49, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.58 and dropped to $25.85 before settling in for the closing price of $26.68. Within the past 52 weeks, BTU’s price has moved between $8.58 and $33.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.80%. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +14.03, and the pretax margin is +10.66.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 309,758. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 12,742 shares at a rate of $24.31, taking the stock ownership to the 73,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s President-US Operations sold 18,335 for $25.26, making the entire transaction worth $463,134. This insider now owns 61,943 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.17) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.90, a number that is poised to hit 3.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Looking closely at Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 74.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.41. However, in the short run, Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.57. Second resistance stands at $28.44. The third major resistance level sits at $29.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.11.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.95 billion based on 143,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,318 M and income totals 360,100 K. The company made 1,322 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 409,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.