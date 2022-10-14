No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yext Inc. (YEXT) performance over the last week is recorded -9.65%

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $4.17, up 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $4.025 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has traded in a range of $4.00-$13.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.80%. With a float of $110.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.83, operating margin of -23.03, and the pretax margin is -23.55.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Yext Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 99,310. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.97, taking the stock ownership to the 47,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,608 for $5.36, making the entire transaction worth $30,081. This insider now owns 67,992 shares in total.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -23.88 while generating a return on equity of -44.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Looking closely at Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, Yext Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.67.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 573.72 million has total of 123,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390,580 K in contrast with the sum of -93,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,870 K and last quarter income was -19,990 K.