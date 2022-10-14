Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.05%

October 13, 2022, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) trading session started at the price of $8.50, that was 5.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.205 and dropped to $8.49 before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. A 52-week range for OII has been $7.25 – $18.20.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -3.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.20%. With a float of $98.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oceaneering International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 83,372. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,731 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 134,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $79,157. This insider now owns 80,485 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 28.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.31 in the near term. At $9.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. The third support level lies at $7.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

There are 100,260K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 926.55 million. As of now, sales total 1,869 M while income totals -49,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 524,030 K while its last quarter net income were 3,720 K.