Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) posted a -19.58% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) stock priced at $3.75, down -0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. OSCR’s price has ranged from $3.72 to $17.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.00%. With a float of $150.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2621 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 58,176. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,729 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 14,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer sold 17,532 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $97,019. This insider now owns 148,804 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.14 while generating a return on equity of -62.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oscar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 2.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.93 in the near term. At $4.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 885.09 million, the company has a total of 212,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,839 M while annual income is -572,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,017 M while its latest quarter income was -112,160 K.