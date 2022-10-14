Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) volume exceeds 1.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 13, 2022, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) opened at $0.24, lower -10.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for OTMO have ranged from $0.25 to $5.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.90% at the time writing. With a float of $101.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 128 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 28.25%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Looking closely at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3925. However, in the short run, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2547. Second resistance stands at $0.2773. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3047. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2047, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1773. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1547.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

There are currently 133,007K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,720 K according to its annual income of -30,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,920 K and its income totaled -63,816 K.