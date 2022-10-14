Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) last year’s performance of -93.98% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 13, 2022, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) opened at $0.12, lower -53.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1268 and dropped to $0.1022 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for OTIC have ranged from $0.24 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -28.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 3.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 318.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 310.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6280. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1311 in the near term. At $0.1413, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1065, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0921. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0819.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

There are currently 56,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130 K according to its annual income of -51,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,081 K.