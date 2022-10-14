Owens Corning (OC) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) stock priced at $83.77, down -0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.37 and dropped to $81.58 before settling in for the closing price of $85.73. OC’s price has ranged from $72.97 to $101.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 370.50%. With a float of $95.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 614,080. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 7,600 shares at a rate of $80.80, taking the stock ownership to the 183,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President, Roofing sold 2,700 for $83.12, making the entire transaction worth $224,424. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.22% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owens Corning’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Looking closely at Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.93. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.39. Second resistance stands at $89.28. The third major resistance level sits at $92.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.81.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.32 billion, the company has a total of 96,239K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,498 M while annual income is 995,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,601 M while its latest quarter income was 343,000 K.