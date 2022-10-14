Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.63%

On October 13, 2022, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) opened at $44.67, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.28 and dropped to $43.87 before settling in for the closing price of $45.51. Price fluctuations for PFGC have ranged from $38.23 to $58.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 24.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 143.70% at the time writing. With a float of $152.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.41, operating margin of +0.64, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 21,790. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $43.58, taking the stock ownership to the 156,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s insider sold 500 for $49.33, making the entire transaction worth $24,665. This insider now owns 158,609 shares in total.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.93% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

The latest stats from [Performance Food Group Company, PFGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.70. The third major resistance level sits at $49.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.88. The third support level lies at $41.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Key Stats

There are currently 155,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,894 M according to its annual income of 112,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,590 M and its income totaled 76,000 K.