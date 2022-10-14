PPL Corporation (PPL) is -13.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) stock priced at $23.585, up 2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.775 and dropped to $23.465 before settling in for the closing price of $23.98. PPL’s price has ranged from $23.92 to $30.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has dropped its sales by -5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -97.20%. With a float of $735.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.98 million.

In an organization with 5607 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.20, operating margin of +24.62, and the pretax margin is +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 627,814. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 20,645 shares at a rate of $30.41, taking the stock ownership to the 31,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 27,600 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $828,000. This insider now owns 111,462 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.47% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PPL Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.39. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.14. Second resistance stands at $25.61. The third major resistance level sits at $26.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.99. The third support level lies at $22.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.72 billion, the company has a total of 736,185K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,783 M while annual income is -1,480 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,696 M while its latest quarter income was 119,000 K.