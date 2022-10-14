Recent developments with Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.27 cents.

On October 13, 2022, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) opened at $0.8265, lower -2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.7451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for CGEN have ranged from $0.51 to $7.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 53.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

The latest stats from [Compugen Ltd., CGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2638. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9250. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0199. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6501. The third support level lies at $0.5552 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 86,625K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 85.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,000 K according to its annual income of -34,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,144 K.