Recent developments with Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.27 cents.

On October 13, 2022, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) opened at $0.8265, lower -2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.7451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for CGEN have ranged from $0.51 to $7.48 over the past 52 weeks.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 53.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.
Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership
A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%.
Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update
If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.
Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators
Check out the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.31.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)
The latest stats from [Compugen Ltd., CGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.
During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2638. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9250. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0199. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6501. The third support level lies at $0.5552 if the price breaches the second support level.
Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats
There are currently 86,625K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 85.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,000 K according to its annual income of -34,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,144 K.