Recent developments with Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.30 cents.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $78.76, soaring 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.39 and dropped to $78.10 before settling in for the closing price of $79.47. Within the past 52 weeks, ED’s price has moved between $72.05 and $102.21.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.50%. With a float of $354.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13871 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +20.48, and the pretax margin is +10.11.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 7,006. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 80 shares at a rate of $87.57, taking the stock ownership to the 18,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s SVP Utility Shared Services bought 5 for $85.76, making the entire transaction worth $444. This insider now owns 202 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.48) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.98% during the next five years compared to -1.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 16.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.66 in the near term. At $85.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.59. The third support level lies at $75.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.99 billion based on 354,582K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,676 M and income totals 1,346 M. The company made 3,415 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 255,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.