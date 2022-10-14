Recent developments with JD.com Inc. (JD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $44.06, down -2.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.79 and dropped to $43.53 before settling in for the closing price of $46.40. Over the past 52 weeks, JD has traded in a range of $40.54-$90.41.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 29.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -107.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 385357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.41, operating margin of +0.35, and the pretax margin is +0.25.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc. is 5.76%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.38% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JD.com Inc.’s (JD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) saw its 5-day average volume 7.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc.’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.05 in the near term. At $47.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.53. The third support level lies at $41.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.13 billion has total of 1,347,807K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 149,326 M in contrast with the sum of -559,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,952 M and last quarter income was 653,000 K.